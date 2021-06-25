Watson to succeed founder Shaver as CMOO boss

OSWEGO — The Children’s Museum of Oswego is undergoing a change in leadership with the elevation of one of its top staffers to bring for the popular downtown destination “into the next phase.”
Kathryn Watson will serve as the next executive director of the Children’s Museum of Oswego (CMOO), replacing organization founder Jillian Shaver. Watson joined the museum in 2019 and since served as its director of education and operations. The CMOO Board of Directors announced the news Thursday.
“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I am excited to have the opportunity to lead CMOO,” said Watson, an Elmira native who holds degrees from the Courtauld Institute of Art in London and Harvard’s Graduate School of Education.
CMOO officials describe Watson as the “driving force” behind the launch of CMOO’s educational programming, outreach and community partnerships over the past two and a half years that has made the museum into “the world class children’s museum it is today.”
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Kathryn from her start at the museum and got to see firsthand how well she not only fit the mission of the museum but strived to achieve and expand those goals” said CMOO Board of Directors President Eric Van Buren. “Running a hands-on children’s museum during a pandemic is no small task but Kathryn and her team met the challenge head on and provided our guests with much needed play time in a safe environment. I have no doubts CMOO is in capable hands with her at the forefront.”
From its humble beginnings as a mobile museum, Shaver and “countless volunteers, donors, community members, government officials and board members”
In 2021, CMOO has drawn visitors to Oswego from across New York state, and seen strong admission numbers, despite requiring reservations for much of the winter and spring, according to officials. With pandemic-related restrictions easing in New York, CMOO no longer requires reservations and is now back to all day hours, open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about the museum visit www.cmoo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.