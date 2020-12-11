OSWEGO — Douglas S. Waterbury, the infamous Oswego landlord who this week was sued again by the Department of Justice, was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly exposing himself in public and soliciting a prostitute.
Waterbury, 60, of Oswego, was charged with public lewdness and third-degree patronizing of a prostitute, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, according to a release from the Oswego City Police Department (OPD).
Police said they were contacted by a civilian complainant more than two months ago reporting an “unknown male exposing himself while leaning into a vehicle that was in public view” and the witness said they believed a second individual to be inside the vehicle.
After an investigation involving alleged video and photo evidence, police said they were able to identify the female victim, who told them Waterbury solicited her to “engage in oral sex for money.”
Waterbury was processed and released on an appearance ticket due back to Oswego City Court on Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., OPD officials said.
According the New York penal code, A person is guilty of public lewdness when “he or she intentionally exposes the private or intimate parts of his or her body in a lewd manner or commits any other lewd act: (a) in a public place. Public lewdness is a class B misdemeanor.”
A person is guilty of patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree when he or she patronizes a person for prostitution, the code states. Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree is a class A misdemeanor.
Last year, Waterbury entered into a settlement with the federal justice department and a Syracuse-based anti-discrimination organization that saw him pay nearly $1 million and agree to abandon personally managing properties. The settlements came after decades of whispers that culminated into a roar when, in 2019, multiple witnesses came forward about Waterbury’s pattern of abusive and discriminatory behavior.
Anyone with information regarding this case or has other information are encouraged to contact Investigator Jansson at (315)342-8120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.