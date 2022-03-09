OSWEGO — Doug S. Waterbury, 70, was arrested by the Oswego City Police Department (OPD) for two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree on Monday.
Officers said the arrest stems from an on-going investigation where Waterbury was allegedly overserved at two different properties in the city of Oswego that he was not permitted to be at.
"Mr. Waterbury's actions put him in violation of a lawful court order, a consent decree that was issued by the United States District Court," OPD's release stated.
Waterbury was processed and released on an appearance ticket. He is due back to the Oswego City Court on March 24 at 9:30 a.m.
Anyone with further information regarding this case or other general information can contact Investigator LaDue at 315-342-8120. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.
