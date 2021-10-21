OSWEGO — Local commuters in recent weeks may have seen city personnel working on fire hydrants and wondered about the work crews and spraying water.
A joint effort between the Oswego City Fire Department (OFD), Department of Public Works (DPW) and water department are “flow testing” hydrants around the city, according to OFD Chief Randy Griffin. The flow tests, as Griffin said, is an annual test of all 805 fire hydrants throughout the city to make sure the hydrants have proper water flow, clear lines and operating valves.
“We want to make sure fi re hydrants are ready to go by someone checking it every year and by (checking) the caps every year, we are sure (the hydrant) is going to work,” Griffin said. “I would much rather find out (about issues) now then when we pull up for the scene of a fire.”
Currently, city employees have tested all the east side hydrants and about half of the west side hydrants, Griffin said. City employees are anticipating finishing the tests by mid-November, but DPW Commissioner Tom Kells said once testing is completed, the “never-ending cycle” starts again.
“We could never start early enough or have enough time in the fall. It is kind of like the Golden Gate Bridge with painting; you never end,” Kells said. “Once you get done with the last hydrant, you go back to the beginning.”
The long and tedious annual project takes several months to complete, with inspections of each individual hydrant not taking too long but it adds up, Griffin said.
“(Testing the hydrants) is a matter of hooking up to it and exercising everything and lubricating the threads,” he said. “The toughest thing is having trouble with the hydrant if there is corrosion, then it would take longer.”
Both Griffin and Kells said one of the main issues this year — which caused a later then usual start in summer — was the national worker shortage in-lieu of COVID-19’s impact on the workforce.
According to Kells, residents may notice a drop in water pressure as testing is completed and flushed, but he noted city workers remain “conscientious” of residents and work at times to diminish the impact.
“(Workers) try to wait until after work hours of the early morning — people leave for work or school — and try to do it then and try get done before dinner,” Kells said.
