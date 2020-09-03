OSWEGO — The Port City is slated to install what officials described as a “water playground splash pad” in the Breitbeck Park area next year.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the $400,000 water play facility would be installed in the former baseball field adjacent to Breitbeck Park, continuing the now years long effort to revamp the city's premier lakeshore park. Funded in part by a $165,000 state grant secured in 2016, city officials said the project would add to the improvements made to Breitbeck in recent years, including the Harbor Trail and basketball courts.
“Our new water playground will bring another great feature to the city of Oswego, providing another unique amenity for our neighbors,” Barlow said. “The water playground, designed for young children, will give our youth a safe, fun area to play and will serve as another way to get children outdoors, exercising, making friends and experiencing our community,” Barlow said in a Thursday statement.
City officials said the 60 foot by 72 foot playground would be fully accessible and consist of one large flash flood water bucket, various ground sprays, several interactive play stations and other custom features. The city Department of Public Works (DPW) started site preparation and construction on Thursday, and Lansing, N.Y.-based Parkitects, which helped the city design the playground, will perform the final installation.
Construction is expected to continue throughout the month, and a grand opening is planned for next spring.
Director of Economic Development Nathan Emmons said the water playground would offer families the opportunity to enjoy the lakefront and while providing play activity for children. Emmons said the splash pad would become a summer destination for families, and called it “another big step forward” in the city's efforts to transform the waterfront into a “premier destination.”
The water playground was part of a state grant the city secured in December 2016 that also included funding for the Harbor Trail, Breitbeck Park improvements and a fuel system at Wright’s Landing Marina. All we included in the city’s plan for the state’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
Barlow said the project was initially identified in early 2016 due to requests from city residents on the 2015 campaign trail. With a single public pool at the Charles E. Gallagher complex near Fort Ontario, Barlow said there was demand for additional water-focused play opportunities.
“At the same time, water playgrounds are becoming more popular across upstate New York and we felt along the waterfront was an appropriate location,” the mayor said. “We made use of a long abandoned baseball fire near Breitbeck Park, the playground and our revamped basketball courts.”
Barlow noted the park is ADA accessible and diversifies the summer time activity selection for children in the community.
