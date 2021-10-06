OSWEGO — It was a warm and rainy summer in the Port City, driven by an extremely wet July and a hotter than average June, and part of that trend continued with a warm start to fall, according to local weather data.
Despite a lack of record-setting weather, the summer months were overall warmer than average, according to SUNY Oswego Meteorology Professor Scott Steiger, who also serves as a weather observer for the National Weather Service (NWS).
Precipitation over the four-month, June through September period was well above average, but nearly all the additional rainfall occurred in a July that was twice as wet as the 30-year average.
“You can characterize the summer as wetter than normal, but it’s mainly because of one month,” Steiger said, adding the summer was also “warmer than normal” mainly due to higher-than-normal average low temperatures throughout the summer.
The summer started off hot, with an average daily high temperature of 79 degrees, compared to a 30-year average of 74.8 degrees, according to Steiger. The average minimum temperature was also much higher than normal, at 62.6 degrees compared to a historical average of 57.4 degrees.
“June was very warm for its maximum temperature,” Steiger said, noting nearly 5 degrees above normal is significant. “And the low temperature was also above normal by several degrees.”
A substantial amount of July’s rainfall fell during a two-day span, Steiger said, noting 2.39 inches of rain fell on July 18 after 1.06 inches fell the day before.
Thunderstorms were identified on six days in and around Oswego this July.
The final month of meteorological summer, which covers June, July and August, was slightly hotter than normal. The average high temperature for the month of August is 78.5 degrees, but this year August high temperatures averaged 79.7 degrees, according to Steiger.
“August was a warmer month,” Steiger said. “It was kind of like a bookend (for summer). June and August were warmer than normal, June much more so, but July was cooler than normal for high temperatures.”
The average low temperature in August is 62.3 degrees, Steiger said, with August 2021 recording “warm nights” at an average temperature of 67.7 degrees. Steiger described the five-degree difference as “substantial.”
The higher overnight lows recorded throughout the summer is “consistent with global warming,” Steiger said, as weather observers are noticing overnight lows “staying pretty warm across the globe when you average things out.”
Rainfall in August was slightly below historical norms, with 2.85 inches of precipitation in 2021 compared to 3.45 inches on average. Thunder was heard on three days in and around the city of Oswego, Steiger said.
Steiger noted temperatures never reached 90 degrees in July or August, something that isn’t entirely unusual in Oswego. Temperatures in the high 80s were recorded multiple times during those months but the 90-degree plateau was never reached. The only 90-degree day recorded this summer, and so far in 2021, was June 27.
“Just because we only touched 90 degrees once this whole meteorological summer doesn’t mean it was a cool summer,” Steiger said. “We’re in Oswego so the lake kind of moderates our temperature from getting too extreme during the day.”
In September, the 73-degree average high temperature was measurably higher than the 30-year average of 71.6 degrees. The average low temperature of 59 degrees also far exceeded the historical average of 55.2 degrees. Precipitation was slightly below average at 3.56 inches, compared to the long-term average of 3.92 inches.
NWS forecasters are expecting the recent warmth to continue through the end of the year. The NWC Climate Prediction Center’s one-month outlook calls for above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation through the end of October. The three-month outlook calls for above-average temperatures through the end of the year, but also predicts above-average precipitation.
