OSWEGO — Lee Walker Jr. and his wife, Kathy, observed the success of recent local milk giveaways and wanted to do the same for their hometown.
Walker, his family and some of his employees at Walker Enterprises are teaming up with Eagle Beverages and Vona’s Restaurant to hand out 400 gallons of 2 percent milk Friday morning. The event starts at 11 a.m. with the milk being given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. The limit is one gallon per car.
“Me and my wife had been stuck in the house and we’ve been watching the news a lot, and we saw them giving milk away and they said it was a huge success and had a good time doing it,” Lee Walker Jr. said of other milk giveaways in the Syracuse area. “I asked my wife ‘Why not do it here?’”
Walker and his wife asked for the price for 400 gallons of milk through the Upstate Niagara Cooperative. A proud Oswego native, Walker is hoping the purchase aids farmers in need.
The Walkers then found a place to hold it in Vona’s parking lot on the corner of W. 10th and Willow Streets, and then looked for ways to keep the milk cold.
Walker said Eagle Beverage was quick to jump on board, with Eagle owners the Dorsey family volunteering to help hand out the milk jugs.
Walker said there’s significant interest since the event was posted on Facebook, and he expects the milk to go quickly. If it goes well, he said there could be plans for similar events.
“It’ll be fun to see the people and help the people,” Walker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.