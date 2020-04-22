Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 29F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 29F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.