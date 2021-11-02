Trio of countywide races and dozens of town races on Oswego County ballots
OSWEGO — Election Day has arrived after months of campaigning across the county, state and nation, with
The three-dozen polling sites across Oswego County are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. For sample ballots, or to find your polling location, visit the Oswego County Board of Elections at https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/board_of_elections/ or https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
The top of this year’s ticket in Oswego County includes a state Supreme Court race between former Democratic congressman Anthony Brindisi and Republican Danielle Fogel.
Countywide races on this year’s ballot include three unopposed Republicans. Armen Nazarian, who won a Republican Primary earlier this year, is running for Oswego County Court Judge. Republican Terry Wilbur, a longtime county legislator and current majority leader in the Oswego County Legislature, is running for a four-year term as Oswego County Clerk, and Republican Kevin Gardner, a former chairman of the Oswego County Legislature is seeking re-election as county treasurer.
All 25 seats in the Oswego County Legislature are also up for grabs today, with 10 of the 25 seats contested, including districts 15 and 16 in the city of Oswego and District 25 in the city of Fulton.
The entirety of the city of Oswego and city of Fulton common councils are also up for election, but only three of the 13 seats have both a Republican and Democratic candidate on the ballot.
Dozens of town and village elections are also on the ballot in Oswego County today, including nearly two-dozen town supervisor races. The towns of Oswego, Minetto, Scriba, Granby, Hannibal, Volney, New Haven, Mexico, Richland and Sandy Creek are all voting for town supervisors today. Town councilmembers are also on the ballot in each of those towns, along with clerks, justices highway superintendents and tax collectors.
Also included on today’s ballots are five statewide propositions. Voters will be asked to approve is disapprove each of the following:
Proposal 1: Amending Apportionment and Redistricting Process
This proposed constitutional amendment would freeze the number of state senators at 63, amend the process for the counting of the state’s population, delete certain provisions that violate the United States Constitution, repeal and amend certain requirements for the appointment of the co-executive directors of the redistricting commission and amend the manner of drawing district lines for congressional and state legislative offices. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?
Proposal 2: Right to Clean Air, Clean Water, and a Healthful Environment
The proposed amendment to Article I of the New York Constitution would establish the right of each person to clean air and water and a healthful environment. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?
Proposal 3: Eliminating Ten-Day Advance Voter Registration Requirement
The proposed amendment would delete the current requirement in Article II, Section 5 that a citizen be registered to vote at least ten days before an election and would allow the Legislature to enact laws permitting a citizen to register to vote less than ten days before the election. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?
Proposal 4: Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting
The proposed amendment would delete from the current provision on absentee ballots the requirement that an absentee voter must be unable to appear at the polls by reason of absence from the county or illness or physical disability. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?
Proposal 5: Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court
The proposed amendment would increase the New York City Civil Court’s jurisdiction by allowing it to hear and decide claims for up to $50,000 instead of the current jurisdictional limit of $25,000. Shall the proposed amendment be approved.
For more information, contact the Oswego County Board of Elections or New York State Board of Elections.
