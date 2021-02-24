Vote to curb Cuomo’s power fails, but GOP vows more action

ALBANY — An effort to repeal Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency pandemic authority two months before its planned expiration failed in the state Legislature Monday but Republicans say it’s a sign of “long overdue” progress.
Since last May, GOP lawmakers have introduced 14 pieces of legislation to end some of the extraordinary powers granted Cuomo to steer the state through the COVID-19 pandemic. As the minority party in both the Assembly and Senate, Republican bills are dead on arrival without support of a Democratic Party legislator.
This week, Republicans found theirs in State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-The Bronx, whose S.4888 would have “remove[ed] the governor's authority to issue directives during an emergency declaration.”
Legislation passed on March 3, 2020 granted Cuomo power to alter rules and statutes throughout the state that “affect the necessary pandemic aid.” It was set to expire on Sept. 7, 2020, however, other several executive orders have pushed the expiration date back. Currently, the emergency powers are set to expire on Apr. 30.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, one of the most consistent critics of Cuomo’s “abused” emergency powers, said the time is “better late than never.”
“For several months, Republicans in both the Assembly and Senate have been calling for Gov. Cuomo’s expanded powers to be rolled back,” Barclay said. “It’s encouraging that some of our colleagues from across the aisle are now coming forward to take this necessary action.”
Despite the encouraging developments, the bill died Monday night. Democrats instead proposed a commission to investigate the Cuomo administration’s pandemic response.
“To be clear, this proposed commission will serve as nothing more than a rubber stamp for an out-of-control governor and his most powerful allies in the Legislature,” said Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R-Lockport, who joined Barclay for a press conference Monday afternoon.
According to Ortt, he had received support for S.4888 from at least 14 Democratic Senators but those assurances never materialized into yes votes. Although, not what was desired or expected, GOP members still haven’t given up their fight. Barclay said he planned to invoke a hostile amendment provision and “get an up-or-down vote on the measure.”
Barclay and Ortt both said that checking Cuomo's powers shouldn't have taken this long and stemmed from the wrong reasons.
“It should not have taken a national scandal regarding nursing home fatalities and federal investigation of the governor’s office to reach this point,” Barclay said.
