Volney’s Lydall expanding amid pandemic

VOLNEY — Lydall, the global performance materials company that occupies the former Interface Solutions and Armstrong facility in the town of Volney, has had a banner year in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the facility is looking to continue that momentum and expand in the current year.
Headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut, the company has 39 locations including the Volney plant, and operates three main business segments, including industrial filtration and thermal acoustic products. The Volney plant, which was purchased by Lydall in August 2018 and sits right outside the city of Fulton along state Route 481, largely manufactures sealing materials, and company officials are looking to expand the local operation after a successful year.
Prior to its sale to Lydall in 2018, Interface Solutions took over the former Armstrong World Industries factory in the town of Volney in 1999, more than 50 years after Armstrong first opened the facility.
“It’s been a pretty extraordinary year all the way around and continues to be,” said Jon Preston, vice president of global sales at Lydall. He noted the company certainly faced challenges throughout 2020, but the company and the Fulton plant ultimately ended the year with sales on pace with 2019.
Lydall manufactures materials that find their way to end users in a wide array of applications, according to company officials, including air filtration, sealing, sound deadening and other products. Lydall was also recognized last year for its contributions to much-needed personal protective equipment, or PPE, as some company facilities manufacture the raw materials used to create facemasks and other protective gear.
The products are all related in that they’re closely aligned with the paper-making process.
“Our connection is we come out of essentially a paper-making process, where we combine fibers and filler materials together in a paper-making process to make a rolled good that either goes into filtration or the gasketing materials that we make up in Fulton,” said Andy Uhl, vice president of operations and supply chain at Lydall. “We make the materials that go into those applications and other folks then turn them into the finished products.”
Preston said the Fulton plan specializes in the “manufacturing of gasket materials,” which leave the plant as rolled goods and are sent to more than 500 customers all across the globe. Customers then turn Lydall’s products into parts for everything from automotive uses to power generation and agriculture. Lydall and the Fulton plant were considered essential from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the plant’s products going into “some pretty critical applications.”
“These gasket materials go into a wide variety of end uses,” Preston said. “The segments that we serve go into a lot of essential segments... we actually found out a lot about our end uses and how essential those products really are.”
Gasket materials manufactured in Fulton are a fiber material, Preston said, including but not limited to cellulose and acrylic fibers.
Success in the sealing sector has led Lydall to seek a workforce expansion of more than 10 percent at the Fulton operation, with company officials saying they are looking to fill roughly 10 positions in the production space in the first half of 2021. Uhl said about 80 individuals currently are employed at the Fulton site, about 60 of who are production-related.
Uhl said the company is looking to add “somewhere in the order of 10 or so positions over the first half of this year to support the growth” experienced over the past year. Each of the positions would be production-related, Uhl said, noting the facility typically operates five days a week around-the-clock.
The long history of the Fulton plant made it an attractive location for Lydall to acquire back in 2018, Uhl said, and the company has had a positive working relationship with the local community and nearby support facilities. Uhl said the Fulton area was also attractive due to a “good, strong workforce,” and noted it’s been a positive experience so far for Lydall.
“We are committed to the area and the region and growing the business, and are encouraged by the developments over the last two years since the acquisition happened,” Uhl said. “We’ve been able to maintain and integrate the team there pretty effectively over the last two years and continued to invest in growth with the Fulton operation.”
Preston said Lydall as a whole experienced significant growth in the second half of 2020, and that trend has continued into the first quarter of 2021 and the company is projecting it to continue.
