Volney officials seeking input on town hall renovations or replacement

VOLNEY — Construction of a new Volney Town Hall, or significant renovations to the current building, are options being considered after an engineering review unveiled a myriad of issues with the 40-year-old structure.
Volney hired engineering firm C2AE last year to conduct a review of the existing town hall that illustrated a variety of deficiencies with the building, including structural deterioration, poor air quality and a leaky roof. Town officials scheduled a June 8 information session on the potential project and are planning to assemble a committee, comprised of residents and town officials, to review the options and make recommendations on how to move forward.
“We thought it would be a good idea to get the people involved and let them talk about it,” said Supervisor Gregory Hartranft. “We want to form a committee to join us in designing the building and making suggestions on what to do.”
The process will start at 6 p.m. June 8 with the informational session, which will include town officials and the engineers who performed the review.
Town Clerk Sandy Austin said the existing town hall, which was built in the 1980s, is badly deteriorating and the poles holding it up — it was built as a pole barn — have started to decay and need to be replaced.
“The poles that hold up the pole barn have almost rotted through,” she said. “That’s one of the main concerns is the structure of the building.”
Austin said the building also suffers from significant mold issues that create poor air quality, something that is noticeable the moment you enter.
There are a number of other issues with the building as well, Austin said. She noted the structure is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, has periodic flooding and has an outdated electrical system.
“Those are the main reasons we are looking to rebuild,” Austin said. “The town board doesn’t want to put good money into a bad building.”
The town is still in the early stages of planning and officials are currently seeking several town residents to join town officials on a planning committee to determine the next steps. Officials said public involvement is critical to the process, noting a new town hall would be a once-in-a-generation endeavor.
Early estimates place the cost of a new structure around $4 million on the high end, Austin said, while renovating the current structure would be more than $3 million and would not alleviate all the existing issues with the building.
“Putting money into an old building, you still have an old building,” Hartranft said. “It’d be quite an undertaking and I don’t think the results you’d end up with are what you’d want to have.”
Hartranft said town officials are trying to look toward the future and noted the residents of the town ultimately will pay for the structure, so officials “want to make sure they get their money’s worth” and end up with a good product.
Financing would likely be a 30-year low-interest loan, similar to the various water districts in the town, Austin said, adding rates are currently around 1.75 percent.
Anyone interested in finding out more can visit Volney Town Hall to review the engineering study and/or attend the June 8 meeting. Those interested in becoming a member of the committee can attend the meeting or contact town officials.
