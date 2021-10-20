Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, announced Tuesday a series of grant and loan funding for rural water infrastructure across New York.
Among those awarded were the town of Volney, which is set to receive $56,000 in grant funding and a $124,000 loan to help pay for increased municipal water access in the town aimed at improving the health, wefare and safety of residents, according to Gillibrand’s office.
Volney has steadily increased access to water in recent years, expanding existing water districts and creating new districts in areas previously not serviced by municipal water.
