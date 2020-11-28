Virtual tree lighting, fireworks tonight

OSWEGO — The 33rd annual Oswego Christmas Tree lighting celebration will kick off tonight in a new virtual format.
Proving there’s no aspect of the community immune from the COVID-19 pandemic, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced earlier this month the event would be broadcast online instead of the normal full day of downtown activities and events.
“While cancelling the tree lighting event may not have been the easiest thing to do, we’ve successfully worked to creatively transition our annual tree lighting celebration into an event that can easily be live-streamed from home and still be exciting,” said Barlow.
The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with live music, a magic show, remarks from the mayor and a visit from Santa Claus. The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. with fireworks immediately after launched from the Oswego River pedestrian bridge. To tune in to the live stream, search Mayor Billy Barlow on Facebook or YouTube.
