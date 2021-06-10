Violence against women focus of SUNY Oswego SEFA campaign

Providing support — SUNY Oswego’s State Employees Federated Appeal (SEFA) campaign collected $2,000 worth of supplies and personal care items for Oswego County Opportunity’s Services to Aid Families (SAF) in conjunction with the college Title IX Office and It’s On Oz’s annual Yards for Yeardley event. From left are Stacie France, community response coordinator for the SAF program; Mary Toale, SUNY Oswego interim vice president for student affairs, executive assistant to the president and SEFA co-chair; Lisa Evaneski, SUNY Oswego Title IX coordinator; Kaitlyn Strong, It's On Oz intern; and Danielle Gillett, SAF advocate and educator.