Victory Transformations its second location opening soon

Victory Transformations Inc. purchased the former Valehaven Home for Adults facility located at 24 E. Oneida St. last year in an attempt to increase their capacity for services and their clientele. While the renovations and repairs have yet to be completed, project officials are hopeful to move their offices into the new building by the end of March and completing the building after. Pictured above, the former Valehaven Home for Adults facility being cleaned out and fixed up Thursday morning.