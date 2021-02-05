Victory Transformations its second location opening soon

OSWEGO — Victory Transformations has been working on increasing its capacity for services and ability to assist people through the acquisition of a new, larger, east side Oswego building that will serve as its second location.
Victory Transformations Inc. Executive Director Daun Whittaker said they acquired the former Valehaven Home for Adults facility located at 24 E. Oneida St. in Oswego for $54,000 last August at the Oswego County Tax Auction.
She said the new 12,500-square-foot location is a significant improvement over Victory Transformations’ 2,600-square-foot location below the Pontiac Terrace at 225 W. First St. Once renovations are completed, the new location will offer more services than Victory Transformations provides at its original spot.
“The new place is going to be similar to how it was when our service began, a lot of discipleship and ‘step-up’ kind of help,” Whittaker said. “It’s primarily going to be used the same as the last location, but for a different clientele.”
Once operational, the new facility will be geared toward clientele that Whittaker said is in a better position to improve their lives, financial stability, and education. She hopes to move the offices to the new building and open a cafe to generate revenue for the religious organization in addition to providing more service to community members.
At the old location, she said Victory Transformations will utilize the freed-up space to hire more staff and provide better-targeted assistance for its clientele there.
She said that renovations for the new facility have yet to be completed and are currently ongoing.
She anticipates that the office spaces in the new building will be functional by the end of March, and the facility will be up and running later this year.
