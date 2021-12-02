PALERMO — Officials have announced the identity of the person who died in the house fire at 4506 state Route 3 in the town of Palermo on Saturday.
Richard Munger, 74, of Palermo, died the night his residence caught fire, while two other unidentified people in the home managed to escape without injury, according to Lt. Andrew Bucher of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit.
Bucher said that while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it does not appear to be criminally suspicious.
Bucher said the cause is more than likely electrical or possibly a wood stove, but that the investigation would pinpoint the cause. He also said the house was a total loss.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the fire at approximately 7:19 p.m. and was assisted at the scene by New York State Police, Menter Ambulance, McFee Ambulance, the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office Fire Investigations Team, plus the Palermo, Mexico, New Haven, Volney, Scriba, Central Square, Phoenix, Caughdenoy, Granby, Pulaski and Sandy Creek volunteer fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.