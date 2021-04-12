Vax clinic Wednesday, April 14 at McCrobie Center in Oswego

OSWEGO — The city of Oswego and Wayne’s Drugs with hold a vaccine clinic this week open to all individuals 18 years of age.
Mayor Billy Barlow on Sunday said scheduling is now open for the clinic, to be held Wednesday, April 14. It’s the latest in a string of vaccination events held by city officials in partnership with local health providers.
Appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling Oswego City Hall at 315-342-8191. Phone lines are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic will administer the two-dose Moderna injection, according to officials.
The McCrobie Civic Center is located at 41 Lake Street in Oswego.
To schedule an appoint on-line, visit:
https://app.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21858266&calendarID=5193976
