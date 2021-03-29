Vax age in New York dropped to 30

OSWEGO — Anyone age 30 or older on Tuesday will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination under updated New York state guidelines.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced the state would significantly expand vaccine eligibility, opening appointments to New Yorkers 30 years of age and older starting today. Starting on April 6, the vaccine will be available to anyone 16 years of age or older. The announcement comes after several weeks of local health officials urging the state to expand eligibility as open appointments were going unfilled.
“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID,” Cuomo said Monday as part of the announcement, noting it would put New York “well ahead” of the White House’s initial May 1 deadline to make all adults eligible. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines.”
The eligibility expansion is welcome news for local officials, who in recent weeks have called on the state to lower the age requirement or make everyone eligible. Local vaccine appointments, which in January and February were fully booked within hours of posting, have at times gone unfilled in March.
“We’re very close to the point where we don’t have enough people to vaccinate,” Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, said late last week.
Weatherup last week said the Central New York Regional Control Room, which is comprised of county representatives in collaboration with state officials, had been advocating for the loosening of eligibility requirements. Weatherup noted counties in the region were “all running up against it” in reference to clinics not filling up.
“In central New York, many clinics have had slots open,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said Friday afternoon, noting Oswego and surrounding counties all had openings at clinics in the past week up, right up until the day of the event. “There’s not enough arms.”
Huang urged state officials to open eligibility on several occasions in recent weeks, and Monday called the eligibility expansion “a very good move.”
New York’s move comes as at least 10 other states open vaccine eligibility to all adults this week, and federal officials sound the alarm about the virus’ continued spread and a growing number of COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director said Monday she had a sense of “impending doom” about another wave of coronavirus infections after U.S. cases rose 10 percent the past week and pleaded with Americans not to relax preventative practices.
“Just please hold on a little while longer,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday, also noting a new CDC study found the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 90 percent effective after two doses.
Huang said the county is still approaching the COVID-19 pandemic from two fronts — vaccination and continually reminding residents to practice preventative measures as the virus is still active in the community.
There were 208 active cases of COVID-19 in Oswego County as of Monday afternoon, according to the county Health Department, a nearly 90 percent increase from the 119 active cases on March 1 – the lowest number recorded so far in 2021. The 208 cases is in steep decline from a high of more than 1,300 recorded in mid-January, but remains higher than any time prior to November 2020.
More than 20,000 Oswego County residents have completed their vaccination schedule, while nearly 35,000 have received at least one shot in a two-dose schedule, according to state Department of Health (DOH) data. Roughly 18 percent of the county population is fully vaccinated, with nearly 30 percent receiving at least one shot.
Statewide, more than 3.35 million people, or about 17 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated, with nearly 6 million, or nearly 30 percent, receiving at least one shot. State officials on Monday said 1.3 million doses have been administered in the last week.
The Oswego County Health Department, which has been the largest provider of vaccines locally, has administered more than 10,500 shots since the start of the year. The county Health Department, which has held vaccines clinics each weekend this year in addition to regular weekday clinics, has provided an increasing number of vaccines each month, and administered more than twice as many shots in March (4,888) as January (1,997).
The county Health Department vaccinated nearly 1,800 individuals over the past week, a steep increase from the roughly 800 vaccinated in each of the previous two weeks and the highest single-week number so far recorded.
County officials have been moving vaccination clinics around the county, and this week are scheduled to host the first clinic in the northern portion of the county at Tailwater Lodge. Huang said Oswego County is “geographically a large county,” and officials would continue to host clinics in different locations to make vaccines accessible to all residents.
Huang said the county Health Department also recently started to vaccinate the homebound population.
The county plans to make individuals 30 and older eligible for upcoming vaccination clinics, Huang said. The first shots to younger recipients could come as early as Thursday at the Tailwater Lodge clinic.
“We will open to everyone 30 years old and up,” Huang said of the Thursday clinic, noting about 500 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available for use at the clinic.
Though the expanded eligibility is welcome news, Huang noted county officials still cannot predict which vaccine or how much would be delivered each week. The state continues to control distribution.
Young people could find it difficult to get vaccinated in the immediate future, according to local officials, as most of the available vaccine regionally has been from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, neither of which are federally approved for use on individuals younger than 18. Anyone age 16 or 17 will need to find a location offering the Pfizer vaccine.
