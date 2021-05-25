Vandalism at G. Ray Bodley closes school; in-person classes to resume Wednesday

FULTON — G. Ray Bodley High School was closed to in-person instruction on Tuesday after what administrators and police are describing as a break-in resulting in vandalism.
The high school, which serves the Fulton City School District, was scheduled to re-open Wednesday, according to school officials.
“Although this incident was disruptive and discouraging, we will continue to focus on our goals and finish the school year strong,” wrote Superintendent Brian Pulvino in a letter to parents. The district chief told The Palladium-Times on Tuesday afternoon there was “no permanent damage” but it appears the perpetrators removed some exterior equipment attached to the school to gain entry.
“It was mostly throwing stuff around, knocking things on the floor, largely in classroom,” Pulvino said. “Our teams have been cleaning up the building all day today (Tuesday).”
According to the Fulton Police Department, officers responded to G. Ray Bodley High School (GRB) at roughly 5:46 a.m. Tuesday morning for a “reported burglary” called in by a member of the school staff. Police said they determined “someone had entered the school without permission” and committed the acts of vandalism.
Two individuals have been identified as “person of interest in connection with the incident” but no further details on their identities have been released. The investigation is ongoing, according to Sergeant Lucas Hollenbeck of the Fulton Police Department.
All regularly scheduled athletic, music and drama events and practices were held as normal Tuesday.
“We want to assure our community that our school is safe for students, and we look forward to resuming our in-person schedule,” Pulvino said.
Fulton police said more details would be released in the coming days.
