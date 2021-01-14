Valti Graphics celebrates 40th anniversary

OSWEGO — The screen printing business is still strong in the community, evidenced by the 40th anniversary of Valti Graphics.
The business, located at 152 W. Bridge St., Oswego, on Jan. 29 will note its 40th anniversary of customizing apparel.
According to founder and current owner Jim Bushey, Valti Graphics had humble beginnings.
“It started as a printing company and as a painting company, actually,” Bushey said. “Eventually we dropped the painting and became a screen printing business. We picked up embroidering and appliqué along the way.”
During its first few years of operation until 1986, the only staff member was Bushey. In July of that year he employed his first non-family member to work with him.
The original name for the business was “Bushy G’s Valti Graphics.” He said the name Valti is a variation of his wife’s maiden name.
Valti Graphics didn’t see any centralized location until 1989 when he moved the business from his basement to a location near the present day Fastrac.
“We were originally down by the forks in the road where McDonald’s is now,” Bushey said. “(Frank) Barilla had an original rotary gas station dealer where Fastrac is now. I was next door between him and what was Buckland’s bar on the corner.”
The space around Fastrac and McDonald’s had a very different look with a larger presence of locally owned businesses compared to today. Bushey said at this point he wanted to focus on the screen printing aspect of his business and he dropped the painting part.
Screen printing is the art of creating graphic designs on shirts or other fabrics by using a machine to force ink onto a surface through a screen of fine material. Appliqué is a sewing technique that involves stitching small pieces of fabric onto larger ones for patterns. Embroidery is the practice of using a needle to decorate and fashion fabric.
In 1997, Bushey purchased Valti Graphics’ current space for $90,000 from the Glider Oil Company Inc., and in 2005 he grew the location to a 1,600-square-foot showroom to add more space to provide a larger retail outlet.
Bushey learned the art of screen printing while attending SUNY Oswego in the early ‘70s. While there, he took advantage of the screen printing classes available to him.
“When a local softball team wanted shirts for a tournament they were in, their sponsor who knew I had a screen printing background from college asked me to print some,” Bushey said. “This business is about creativity. It’s not a business where you make the same things every day.”
Seeing a void left in the community of a place for Oswego-themed merchandise, Bushey decided to take up this niche and start to help the community in that way.
“We’ve expanded in certain areas because there is a need for it in the community. ‘Where do you get a mug that has the Oswego lighthouse on it?’” Bushey said. “When Kraftees went out of business, we bought a lot of their old inventory.”
According to Bushey, there are no current plans for an anniversary celebration. In the future, when the COVID-19 pandemic is more under control, he said he wants to hold a storewide sale.
The future for Valti Graphics is to push more of the retail end of the store and provide more designs for the Oswego community, Bushey said.
To contact Valti Graphics, call 315-342-4912 or visit their location at the corner of Liberty and Bridge streets.
