OSWEGO — The Quattrini-Dehm V.F.W. Post No. 5885 has announced its schedule of events.
The post is located at 14 Bronson St., Oswego.
Jan. 11: VFW Auxiliary meeting, 6 p.m.;
Jan.12: Chicken wing night 4- 6 p.m.;
Jan.16: Chicken and biscuits dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m.;
Jan.19: Chicken wing night, 4- 6 p.m.;
Jan 23: Liver, bacon and onions and Philly cheese steak sandwiches, 3-5 p.m.;
Jan. 26: Chicken wing night, 4-6 p.m.
February
Feb. 19: Friday’s fish dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.;
Feb. 20: Pizza sale, please pre-order at the Canteen, forms available;
Feb. 23: Chicken wing night, 4-6 p.m.;
Feb. 26: Friday’s fish dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
March
March 7: Post breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to noon;
March 2: Chicken wing night, 4- 6 p.m.;
March 5: Friday’s fish dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m.;
March 8: Auxiliary meeting, 6 p.m.;
March 9: Chicken wing night, 4- p.m.;
March 12: Friday’s fish dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m.;
March 13: VFW Auxiliary Ham & Cabbage dinner, 4:30- 6:30 p.m.;
March 17: Annual St. Patty’s Day – post corned beef sandwiches and Reuben sandwiches, 3-5 p.m.
March 19: Friday’s fish dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m.;
March 23: Chicken wing night, 4-6 p.m.;
March 26: Friday’s fish dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m.;
March 28: Palm Sunday;
March 30: Chicken wing night, 4-6 p.m.
April
April 2: Friday’s fish dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m.;
April 4: Easter (breakfast next week);
April 6: Chicken wings, 4-6 p.m.;
April 7: Post meeting, nominations and elections for post officers, 6:30 p.m.;
April 9: Friday’s fish dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m.;
April 11: Auxiliary breakfast, 8:30 – noon;
April 12: Auxiliary meeting, nominations and elections for officers, 6 p.m.;
April 13: Chicken wings, 4-6 p.m.
