OSWEGO — National Grid is nearing the start of a seven-month environmental cleanup of a former manufactured gas plant site on West Utica Street after coronavirus-related disruptions delayed the project.
National Grid is slated to perform cleanup activities at the 27 W. Utica St. site with oversight from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The approximately $3 million cleanup effort is expected to start next month and last about 7 months, according to the DEC, which is working to remediate more than 200 former manufactured gas plant (MGP) sites throughout the state to protect public health.
Initially scheduled to start in April, the DEC provided an update Wednesday on the project that indicated the June start. Other aspects of the project remain unchanged.
The former MGP site is located on the north side of West Utica Street between West Third Street and West Fourth Street. The MGP on West Utica Street operated from the 1850s to the 1930s.
The gas manufacturing process involved the heating of coal or petroleum products to produce a gas mixture, according to DEC. Once cooled and purified, the gas was distributed through local pipeline networks and used for lighting homes and streetlights in the early years, and later for heating and cooking much like natural gas and propane is used.
A National Grid spokesperson said the company is committed to the site cleanup and takes its role in remediating MGP sites seriously. The utility company and DEC entered into what the company spokesperson described earlier this year as a “a multi-site” agreement to perform full remediation at several former MGP sites across New York State, including the Utica Street site in Oswego.
Currently zoned for commercial use, the site is the home of several small businesses, including an auto repair shop, medical office and dialysis clinic. City Electric formerly occupied a portion of the site before moving to a new location on West First Street.
Throughout the cleanup, the parking lot will be securely cordoned off, and the nearby businesses are expected to remain open with a valet service provided to transport clients to the medical offices and the dialysis clinic adjacent to the cleanup. The valet service is expected to run between the facilities and the Elim Grace Church on West First Street.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow earlier this year said the cleanup work would cause some disruption in the immediate area, but noted the site would be tightly controlled and extra measures taken to mitigate negative effects for neighboring properties.
“We’ll monitor the site once work begins and will be sure to ask for any changes we deem necessary should neighboring properties have issues,” the mayor said.
The DEC in a statement said the agency “rigorously oversees the remediation” of the state’s MGP sites “to ensure that all cleanup activities are completed and public health and the environment are protected.
Environmental investigations of the Utica Street site revealed the presence of coal tar in the “shallow subsurface” of the southern portion of the site, according to DEC. Coal tar contains chemical contaminants such as benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, xylene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
The Utica Street cleanup involves excavating and disposing the top four feet of soil within the existing parking lot. Contaminated soil will be “mixed in place with Portland cement and blast furnace slag” to a depth of 22 feet, according to the DEC, resulting in low permeability soil that slows groundwater flow.
Monitoring wells are planned to allow the DEC to observe and collect coal tar in the groundwater.
The DEC said contaminants were also found in bedrock groundwater south of West Utica Street, and the impacted groundwater would be remediated under a separate plan currently under development.
Following the cleanup, National Grid is required to restore the lot with asphalt upon completion of the work.
Documents and information related to the project can be found on the DEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/738049/. Further questions about the project can be directed to john.spellman@dec.ny.gov and health-related questions pursuant to the project can be sent to beei@health.ny.gov.
