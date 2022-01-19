Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that occupy the desolate, wooded Gray Road in Minetto, New York, said to be one of the most haunted locations in Oswego County.
One of the homes on Gray Road is allegedly known to light approximately a dozen candles in the windows every season, according to local residents’ accounts. Allegedly, the candles commemorate the lives of 12 nuns murdered many decades ago in a serial murder spree, however I could not find any record of such event. There is also a trail that goes off the road through the woods that leads to an empty shed. The road is surrounded by swampy, muddy marshland.
Some ghost stories claim that as many as three ghosts may appear, perhaps even in the middle of the road. There are claims of ghostly glowing orbs in the woods as well. Said by locals to be haunted, the ghost of Gray Road is one of the best-known urban legends of the Oswego County area, perhaps even more so than the “Post Ghost” of Fort Ontario’s Post Cemetery.
According to the urban folklore, if one were to park their car at midnight on the train tracks of Gray Road, they may see the ghost of a cab driver or a young woman in a white dress wandering the tracks. It’s up to you whether or not you believe the stories, of course. I, for one, believe hardly any of it. Nevertheless, I still avoid the area at night, just to be safe. I abandoned any idea of accomplishing a photo project in the area during my undergraduate college career because my friends and I may have been simply too chicken.
Regardless of local lore, here’s what we know:
In early November of 1926, Ethel Guinup, born approximately 1905, committed suicide by hanging herself in a barn located in the woods. She lived on nearby Snell Road and after an alleged confrontation with her husband, she decided to end her life. Guinup is buried in Mount Adnah Cemetery in Fulton, although there is controversy over whether her gravestone is marked with a death year of 1925 or 1926.
Here’s another story from the archives and one some of you may recall:
From The Palladium-Times, August 11, 1961
Police Charge Former Parish Man With 1st Degree Murder in Slaying of Cabbie
“Waiving examination on the homicide charge, Garry Bernard Rhinehart of 810 Wolf St., Syracuse, was ordered held for action of the next grand jury which will start its term on Sept. 5. Justice of the Peace Ralph Sabin, Town of Minetto, who held court at the Minetto state police substation for the arraignment, committed him to the Oswego County Jail. No bail was set since none can be given on a charge of murder, first degree. The arrangement was held about 6:15 last night after a long and thorough investigation by state police and district attorney.
The victim was Frank F. Coolidge, 54, of 120 Hovey St., Syracuse, who drove a taxicab for City Taxi CO. of Syracuse. At least seven of the nine shots fired from a .22 caliber revolver fired from the back seat of the cab struck the victim, Lt. Harry Blaisdell, in charge of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for Troop D at Oneida Barracks, said last night…
The shooting took place between 10 and 10:30 Wednesday night on lonely Gray Road, about two-tenths of a mile west of Route 48, Lt. Blaisdell said. Rhinehart allegedly fired from the cab after it rammed a tree at the side of the narrow dirt road. He emptied the revolver of its spent shells and reloaded the weapon before running west about a mile and a half to West Fifth Street Road, which is about parallel with Route 48. After three or four rides, he reached Syracuse around 1 a.m. where he reported to city police there, several hours later, the loss of his revolver.
Rhinehart told Syracuse Police Captain Samuel Nappi at the Willow St. headquarters early Thursday morning that he had taken a taxicab to this city with the intention of selling his gun here. He said that when the cab driver let him out here, he walked off and forgot the gun…
Coolidge was found seated behind his cab’s wheel with the sedan not extensively damaged in crashing nearly head-on with a large tree at the side of the road…
Before being brought to the Minetto substation and later taken to the slaying area scene, Rhinehart was taken to the North Syracuse zone headquarters for questioning. He made the confession of the slaying at the Minetto substation, state police revealed.
The alleged slayer told state police he hired the cab in Syracuse at about 9 p.m. with intention of going to this city. He said that when the cab reached Minetto he told Coolidge he did not have any money to pay for the trip.
‘When he called me a name I emptied the gun into the back of his head,’ Rhinehart is quoted as telling police…
He (Rhinehart) admitted it was his revolver when a trooper showed it to him, after stumbling down a steep grassy slope with it held between his fingers…
The taxi meter was still ticking away yesterday afternoon when state police took the sedan to the Minetto substation for photos and fingerprints. Blood completely covered the instrument panel and was caked on the front seat with some streaks of it on the windshield…
He (Coolidge) had apparently been seated behind the wheel of the wrecked cab for nearly two hours before the tragedy was first sighted about 11:35 p.m. by Eugene Kelly, 28, of 118 E. Mohawk St., this city, driving along the lonely road, popularly known as a lover’s lane. There are no houses close to the scene… Dr. Kathleen Perkins pronounced Coolidge dead on arrival at the hospital.”
Another urban tale claims that a group of school children were killed when the wagon they were riding in got stuck on the Gray Road train tracks, colliding with an incoming locomotive. Legend has it that a car parked on Gray Road around approximately midnight may summon the spirits of the deceased school children.
The Palladium-Times highly discourages trespassing in this area or purposely searching for mischief. I, for one, simply wish to tell a spooky folk tale. Much of the area is considered private property and those found in violation of local law will be appropriately charged.
Heck – if you don’t want to risk getting spooked, it might be best for skeptics and ghost hunters to simply beware!
