Upstate Hearing Solutions Inc. holds grand re-opening, ribbon cutting

OSWEGO — Upstate Hearing Solutions Inc. was recently recognized recently with a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting.
Megan Beck and her father, Clayton Andrews, changed corporations back in early 2021 which has led to this occasion, as Beck is now co-owner and the official face of Upstate Hearing Solutions Inc.
Beck is an apprentice hearing aid dispenser being supervised by senior hearing aid dispenser and NBC-HIS certified, Andrews. Andrews is an Oswego County resident and Beck was raised and educated in Oswego County.
“Upstate Hearing Solutions Inc. is dedicated to care for the people in our hometown by offering services to their hearing healthcare needs” said Andrews.
“We now have comprehensive hearing tests with a state-of-the-art audiometer, in-house wax management with a deluxe Earigator machine, prescribing of premium digital hearing aid devices, customized hearing protection for hunters and swimmers.” added Beck.
Additionally, Upstate announced they offer their hearing healthcare services free of charge to any and all veterans.
Upstate Hearing Solutions Inc is open five days a week, including Saturdays by appointment and located at 45 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
