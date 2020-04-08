UPDATE 3:59 p.m.: City officials have cancelled the Easter Bunny tour.
FULTON — Mayor Deana Michaels announced Wednesday she will lead an Easter caravan through Fulton this Saturday, April 11 from 1-3 p.m. City officials said the public is invited to watch the caravan safely from the comfort of their homes.
The caravan will feature the Easter Bunny riding on a fire truck, according to the mayor’s office, and will also feature the police department. Other city departments and members of the Fulton Common Council will join Michaels, all encouraging social distancing along the way.
According to a press release, the caravan will begin on the east side of Fulton at approximately 1 p.m., starting in the sixth ward and working its way through to the fourth and fifth wards. At approximately 2 p.m., the caravan will cross the river and traversening the third ward before moving on to the first and second wards.
“Mayor Michaels encourages the community to safely decorate their homes and properties with posters and/or sidewalk art in anticipation of the Easter Bunny drive-by,” a press release from Michael’s office said. “Residents are reminded to be safe by staying on their property, avoiding gatherings and practicing social distancing while watching for the Easter Bunny.”
