‘Unity in the Community’ Fulton Mayor Michaels to keynote United Way campaign kickoff Sept. 15

OSWEGO — The annual United Way Campaign kicks off with a breakfast on Sept. 15 at Curtis Manor with the theme “Unity in the Community.”
United Way of Greater Oswego County officials say they’re bringing back some old favorites like campaign progress thermometers, fun competitions among workplaces and creative campaigning.
“This is our introduction of the new campaign to the community and to let everyone know it’s time to be part of the solution,” United Way of Greater Oswego County Resource Development Director Kate Davis Pitsley said. “It’s only through workplace campaigns from businesses small and large, from schools to non-profit and for-profit companies, that we are able to have a lasting impact and improve lives. We know our local leaders and stakeholders are committed to addressing the problems in our community. Now is the time to work together to create long-lasting change and a brighter future.”
This year’s Kick Off Breakfast brings together community leaders, workplace campaign mentors, partner agencies and welcomes anyone who is centered around the idea of creating partnerships to better the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels speak about her experiences in the community and how she’s invested in the area, to be inspired by United Way supporters and to learn more about this year’s United Way campaign. This event provides the official kickoff of the fall United Way campaign and gives United Way’s Campaign Cabinet the opportunity to unveil its 2021 Media Campaign, including the theme “Unity in the Community,” marketing materials, and how businesses and individuals can use these tools to help raise funds to meet community needs.
The reservation deadline has been extended to Friday, Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m. (or until the event reaches capacity). To RSVP, call United Way at 315-593-1900, option 2 or email rdd@oswegounitedway.org.
Funds raised during the annual United Way campaign stays in Oswego County, according to United Way officials, providing support to 30 programs at 19 agencies.
