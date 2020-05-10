United Way to distribute nearly $60k in federal CARES funds to local non-profits

FULTON — The United Way of Greater Oswego County has announced that it is in the planning stages for the distribution of $59,244 in Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) funds and $84,465 in EFSP CARES funds. The CARES Act was passed recently by Congress to assist Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are awarded through the Department of Homeland Security.
The funding, which can be used for services such as food, rent and utility assistance, is available to 501(c)(3), not-for-profit agencies within Oswego County offering human services programs. Those agencies interested in applying for EFSP funding must submit a request to the United Way of Greater Oswego County no later than Monday, May 18, 2020.
The local EFSP board will convene on May 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the United Way office, 1 S 1st St. in Fulton, New York to review all requests.
For more information on the availability of local EFSP funding, contact United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine at (315) 593-1900, x 201.
