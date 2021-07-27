United Way to begin vax incentive drawings this Friday

OSWEGO — The first of three COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawings that United Way of Greater Oswego County is offering will be held on Friday, July 30. Local young people ages 12 – 25 who are vaccinated at Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinics, a ConnextCare location or Pulaski Urgent Care can enter themselves or their child into the drawing that started July 12, 2021 and ends Sept. 16.
The next Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held today, July 28 from 1–3 p.m. at 70 Bunner St. The clinic is available to anyone 12 years or older and offers the Pfizer vaccine. There is an additional Oswego County Health Department vaccine clinic on Thursday, July 29 from 4–4:30 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Fire Department located at 6026 S. Main St., Sandy Creek. Appointments are preferred and can be made by visiting health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Oswego County residents ages 12–25 who receive a vaccination between July 12 and Sept. 16 have an opportunity to win an Apple iPad Air, a $250 WalMart or Amazon gift card or a $100 gift card for Oswego Cinema. Three drawings will be held July 30, Aug. 27 and Sept. 17 with all three prizes being awarded at each drawing.
“We hope these incentive prizes will motivate our young residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which have been proven to be highly effective and safe,” says United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine, “The vaccine is readily available in our community is key to successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic.”
For more information about the incentive drawing or to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Oswego County, please call 315-593-1900 or visit www.OswegoUnitedWay.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.