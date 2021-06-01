United Way Golf Tournament scheduled for July 12

26th annual event raises funds for local community services
FULTON – Eager for fresh air and open spaces? Miss the game of golf — with all its glories and frustrations? United Way of Greater Oswego County invites you to enjoy a round at a beautiful course while helping your neighbors at the same time.
Event committee member Dave Lloyd who represents Novelis explained, “This is one golf tournament you don’t want to miss. There will be good food, good friends and good (socially–distanced) fun for a good cause.”
Foursomes will begin play at timed tee-offs at the Oswego Country Club starting at 8 a.m. July 12. The entry fee covers 18-hole tournament play, cart, lunch, beverages, prizes, swag, and food. The Oswego Country Club course features 18 picturesque holes and is considered one of CNY’s finest courses, sure to inspire both casual and accomplished golfers alike.
According to United Way resource development director Kate Davis Pitsley, “We are so grateful that our major sponsors Novelis, IBEW #43, Burritt Motors, Exelon and National Grid are all continuing to support us again this year. The fun is all for a serious cause: helping our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet during this difficult time.”
Funds raised by the United Way Golf tournament will help continue the support for Oswego County neighbors financially impacted by the Covid-19 fallout.
“Even after the crisis passes, there will still be a lot of needs in the community and United Way will continue to be there to help people get to a new normal,” Pitsley added.
“It’s going to be an enjoyable day for everyone,” continued Lloyd. “There will be on-course games such as longest drive, closest to the pin, putting contests and a chance to win an automobile with the Burritt Motors Hole-in-One contest. In addition to the on-course games there will be plenty of drawings, awards, and auction items.”
Team and sponsor registrations are currently being accepted and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline for registration is June 25.
For more information on the United Way Golf Tournament, to register a team, or become a sponsor or volunteer for the event, visit www.oswegounitedway.org or contact Kate Davis Pitsley at the United Way office at 315-593-1900 or e-mail at rdd@oswegounitedway.org.
