WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal officials have announced that Dr. Paul Lawrence, Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, will host a toll-free telephone town hall with New York veterans to discuss the VA's continued service during the current coronavirus outbreak. He will also inform veterans of new and existing benefits available to them, such as the Blue Water Navy program and efforts to combat veteran suicide. During the live call, veterans will be able to ask Dr. Lawrence questions.
WHO: Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), Paul R. Lawrence, Ph.D., Under Secretary for Benefits
WHAT: Telephone town hall meeting on VA Benefits and Special Operations During COVID-19
WHEN: Monday, May 4, at 4 p.m. ET
WHERE: Participate by dialing 844-227-7557
