OSWEGO — While our Canadian and Mexican neighbors haven’t been allowed to enter the United States because of COVID-19 concerns for more than a year, the news from Washington is that’s about to change.
In a Tuesday announcement, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said following guidance from public health experts, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will amend regulations to allow non-essential travelers who’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — and have appropriate paperwork — to enter the United States via land, and ferry points of entry.
The reopening of the boundary effectively ends a 19-month closure of the U.S. – Canadian border. Mayorkas this week said he was “pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner” and lauded the economic benefits of it. Local officials also called the border opening welcome news due to the economic boost it could provide New York.
The opening is scheduled for early November, roughly two months after Canadian officials opened their borders to American tourists with proof of vaccination.
Unlike plane travel, for which verification of a negative COVID-19 test is necessary before boarding a flight to the U.S., no testing will be needed to enter the U.S. by land or sea, provided travelers meet the immunization requirement.
According to a U.S. News report the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) will accept travelers who’ve been fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, (WHO), not just those in use in the U.S., meaning the AstraZeneca vaccine, widely used in Canada, will be accepted.
State Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, R-Pulaski, expressed satisfaction with the news and said he’s glad the economy will get much needed help.
“Opening the border is long-awaited good news for businesses in the North Country and several regions in upstate New York,” Barclay said. “COVID restrictions and shutting down the border reduced the consumer base and impacted the bottom lines of countless businesses. I’m glad that cross-border travel can resume and that local economies can experience a much-needed boost that will help in their recovery.”
The news to open the border comes at a time when tourists typically flock to Central New York and Oswego County for the area’s world class fishing.
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, praised the Biden administration’s decision to allow fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico to travel to the United States for non-essential travel through all ports of entry, according to a press release issued by her office.
“Finally, the New York-Canadian border will be open again to vaccinated travelers from both nations,” Gillibrand said. “The northern border is an indispensible economic partnership and ties our two nations together and I have repeatedly urged the Biden administration to enact the common sense policy now that 78 percent Canadians over the age of 12 are vaccinated. This reopening will be welcome news to countless businesses, medical providers, families, and loved ones that depend on travel across the northern border.”
Since March 2020, travel along the U.S.-Canadian border has been severely restricted by the pandemic, resulting in significant disruptions to New York communities, businesses and families, according to Gillibrand’s office, which noted the lack of Canadian business cost the U.S. economy $1.5 billion each month.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said reopening the U.S. border would be the shot-in-the-arm upstate New York’s economy needs.
“Kudos to President Biden for doing the right thing and increasing cross border travel between Canada and the U.S.,” Schumer said. “The high vaccination rates on each side of the border have opened the door of safe cross-border travel and will now safely increase the rebirth of economic energy in upstate New York."
