OSWEGO — The Buffalo-based U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will utilize $10.3 million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed in November for two local projects targeting the waterfront community.
The two projects will be a renovation of the damaged sections of a pier in the village of Fair Haven and a conducing a feasibility study in the Oswego Harbor to determine if it should be deepened.
U.S. Congressman John Katko (R-Camillus) applauded the infrastructure investments and these two projects, adding the pair of projects would improve not only the local shipping industry, but make the areas safer.
“Lake Ontario’s shoreline communities have been harmed in recent years by sustained high-water levels and deferred maintenance on key water infrastructure projects,” Katko said. “These investments will help the Port of Oswego remain competitive in the global shipping market and ensure Little Sodus Bay is safer for residents and businesses alike.”
The funding comes from the more than $17 billion secured for the USACE from the colossal infrastructure deal. According to Katko, $300,000 is earmarked to complete a study regarding deepening the Oswego Harbor and $10 million to restore the Little Sodus West Pier in Fair Haven.
According to the USACE in Buffalo, the $10 million will be used to restore the “failed sections” of the pier. The project will entail steel sheet pile and concrete cap repairs.
“It is a critical time to invest in our Nation’s infrastructure and the additional funds provided by the IIJA will greatly enhance the Corps of Engineers’ resources for developing, managing, restoring and protecting the Great Lakes’ water resources,” said Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Eli Adams.
Port of Oswego Authority (POA) Executive Director William Scriber said the study being conducted by the USACE represents the second phase of the project initiated last year.
The executive director said the U.S. Army will conduct a study to determine the work and depth required for the port to retain a “seaway depth” in the channel year-round.
Currently, he said the Port maintains “seaway depth” at “certain times of the year,” while at other times just passes the bare minimum of the necessary depth for some larger freighters.
According to a copy of a study related to the project done by the USACE, the project looks to bring the total depth harbor to 27 feet. Currently the harbor has a depth of 24 to 25 feet, according to the study.
“Even though we are at primarily seaway depth for most of the year we have had to, at certain times of the year, we are ‘bare minimum’ seaway depth and that means the loads we can import or export are reduced,” Scriber said.
Following the conclusion of this upcoming study, Scriber said the Port would eventually be able to bid out the project and increase the harbor’s depth — further bolstering the local economy and shipping industries.
Increasing the depth of the port he said would open the door to welcoming “Seawaymax Class” ships — the largest shipping class throughout the Great Lakes. Seawaymax class ships measure 740 feet long by 80 feet wide, he mentioned.
In December the port opened a 22,000 metric ton grain storage and handling facility to augment the port’s exporting and importing capabilities, Scriber said.
According to the USACE study, “without a uniform 27-foot channel depth, the Port will not realize the full benefits of these improvements.”
“The more economical it is for us to bring ships in here, the more commercial industry is brought in and more commercial business happens,” Scriber said.
Scriber said seeking a deeper harbor has been something on POA officials’ agendas for several years, dating back to February 2020 when Scriba sent a letter to the USACE seeking a deeper harbor.
A copy of the letter sent to the USACE attained by The Palladium-Times said, as a result of not having a deeper port, revenue has been lost.
“As a result of not having seaway depth entering the Oswego Harbor, one of our major customers is unable to bring in salt water vessels for the export of grain,” the letter states.
No timeline was provided for when the USACE study would be completed.
