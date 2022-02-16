OSWEGO — The Oswego Elks Lodge and the Oswego County Health Department both were selected as two of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s VaxForKids pop-up sites over the next week.
The Elks Lodge, located at 132 W. 5th St., will host its vaccine clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pfizer will be the offered vaccine for those 5 years and older. The event is jointly partnered with Oswego County and the Oswego Elks Lodge.
Registration for the clinic can be found at: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php.
The OCHD’s pop-up clinic is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 3-7 p.m. at 70 Bunner St. Pfizer is also the offered vaccine at this clinic. To register, visit: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Hochul announced all 29 of the new sites Wednesday. In her press release, she noted that, according to the Centers for Disease Control, New York State ranks first among “large states” in fully vaccinated adults (18 years and over) and adolescents (12-17 years old).
There have been 222 of the VaxForKids to date, Hochul said.
“The vaccine is doctor-approved and our best tool to keep our families and communities safe from COVID-19,” Hochul said. “Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.”
