Two Oswego nurses train to assist victims of sexual assault

OSWEGO — Every 73 seconds, someone in America is sexually assaulted.
This statistic from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network is startling. In fact, the figure was so startling that a pair of Oswego Health registered nurses decided to make a difference.
Rachel Herrmann and Chrissy Smith have worked in the maternity department at Oswego Hospital. Recently, they decided to pursue adult/adolescent Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) training provided through St. Peter’s Health Partners.
Nurses who undergo SANE training are registered nurses who have completed “specialized education and clinical preparation” for the medical forensic care of patients who have experienced sexual assault or abuse.
“I am beyond proud of Rachel and Chrissy for stepping up and wanting to receive this critically necessary training to help anyone facing such a traumatic time in their lives,” said Jessica Leaf, director of women’s services at Oswego Health.
SANE programs were first developed in the 1970s in response to inadequate or unprofessional treatment received by sexual assault victims who sought medical treatment and forensic evidence collection exams.
SANE programs are located around the country, including in Oswego County.
Locally, nurses in the SANE program work with Services to Aid Families (SAF) through Oswego County Opportunities, which provides rape advocates and assistance for victims of assault.
SAF also offers a Crisis Hotline at 315-342-1600. It is available for anyone who is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, or stalking.
