OSWEGO — Two more students in Oswego County schools have tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) officials reported Tuesday another student in the district had tested positive for COVID-19, though the student does not attend in-person classes in the district. Education officials also reported Tuesday a student at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) who is enrolled in programming at Volney Elementary School tested positive this week. Both districts said notifications from the Oswego County Health Department came late Monday.
OCSD officials said the student who tested positive attends what was described as an out-of-district educational program. The student last attended the out-of-district program on Sept. 28, according to the district. Further identifying information will not be released due to confidentiality and privacy.
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III addressed a Tuesday morning letter to parents, guardians and community members with the latest update.
“To secure the health and safety of our students and staff, the Oswego County Health Department will continue to fully investigate this concern,” said Dr. Calvin. “Close contacts identified through contact tracing (within six feet for longer than 10 minutes) will be notified and placed in quarantine if appropriate.”
Out of an abundance of caution, officials are asking individuals to keep an eye out for common COVID-19 signs and symptoms, including fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, fatigue/feeling tired, sore throat, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, nausea, vomiting and others.
“The health and safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority,” Calvin said, noting the district is taking every precaution and working extensively with health authorities when necessary.
District officials said the schools have been deemed safe by health authorities as the student did not attend any in-district educational programs. In-person instruction at OCSD schools will continue as scheduled.
Calvin said officials would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates to the community whenever possible, the superintendent added.
The CiTi student also last attended classes on Sept. 28, according to education officials, and the Fulton City School District (FCSD) has been working with the county health department to conduct contact tracing with individuals who may have been in close contact, considered six feet or closer for 10 minutes or longer, with the student. Health officials will determine who must be quarantined.
“Safety has been our number one goal since reopening, and we've been diligent in following guidance from the CDC and Department of Health,” said FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino.
CiTi Superintendent Chris Todd said officials are working with the Oswego County Department of Health to ensure all proper safety procedures are followed.
Those with any questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school principal or the district’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-341-2050.
