Two killed in 2-vehicle crash; investigation continues

MEXICO — Two Oswego County residents were killed Sunday afternoon when their vehicle crashed into a flatbed truck in the town of Mexico.
The collision occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on state Route 3 at the intersection of Munger Hill Road, according to a state police press release.
Troopers said the initial investigation had determined a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Christopher S. Rogers, 34, of Sandy Creek, was traveling west on Munger Hill Road when the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with state Route 3.
Rogers’ vehicle then entered into the path of a 2004 Ford flatbed truck driven by James Weston, 35, of Mexico, traveling northbound on Route 3, according to the release.
Rogers and his 35-year-old passenger, Crystal L. Abbott of Mexico, were both pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
Weston was not injured in the crash, the release stated.
State Police Public Information Officer Jack L. Keller on Monday said the investigation has yet to determine the rate of speed of the Malibu at the time of impact.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Mexico Fire Department, and McFee Ambulance assisted state police on the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
