Two-decade water project in Hastings reaches final step

HASTINGS — Some Hastings residents are nearing the end of needing to boil their water or use a personal well as a two-decade project to centralize town water is nearing completion.
Town officials celebrated the progress and were joined Monday by local legislators and project managers to kick off “Phase E” — the final phase of the town’s water improvement project that began in 2004. Phase E will connect existing underground water pipelines to a colossal 200,000-gallon water tank and 36 more miles of water main pipes throughout the town’s northern tier. There’s also a new pumping station, according to Hastings Town Supervisor Tony Bush.
“This project has been a long time coming,” Bush said Monday morning.
“Some people’s water is not great, and this project will allow the town of Hastings to be completed with water,” Bush said. ”It’s very hard to find a town that has full water. It's an asset to everyone.”
Bush said safe water would also come with lower insurance rates for residents, and allow the Hastings Volunteer Fire Department to quickly extinguish fires. Development has been inconsistent in the northern portions of the town partially due to the lack of reliable water, Bush said, but now the area is prime for much-needed improvement.
“A lot of the residents felt the northern town of Hastings has been a little slower in terms of growth, and we hope having the water will help the northern end grow,” Bush said.
State Senator Patty Ritchie on Monday said she’s focused on rural water issues and expressed excitement for the town’s forthcoming improvements. She believes this new water access could increase the town’s quality of life.
“There's nothing that is more important to residents than clean, safe, reliable drinking water,” Ritchie said. “This project really showcases what the government should be doing: it shows all levels of government, local through federal, working together to make this happen.”
The $19.9 million dollar project was partially offset by a $2.5 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development office, and a $3 million grant from the state Environmental Facilities Corporation. The remaining project cost was funded through a USDA loan.
“On behalf of President Biden, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and all of us at USDA Rural Development in New York - we are pleased to have partnered with the Town of Hastings,” USDA Rural Development State Director Brian Murray said.
The project is slated for completion in summer of 2022, according to officials. Once finished, the water system will be operated and managed by the Onondaga County Water Authority. For more information, visit hastingsny.net.
