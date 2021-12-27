OSWEGO — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the alleged vandalism throughout the city’s west side on Halloween morning, according to the Oswego Police Department.
Police charged Michael Umbarila, 21, of Davenport, Florida, with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and one count of third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor.
Police also charged Tyler Lobasso, 22, of the town of Brookhaven, with one count of third-degree criminal tampering in connection to the alleged incidents, police said in a Thursday press release.
Police said that in the early morning on Oct. 31, police responded to a slew of calls throughout a 10-block area stretching from West First and West Schuyler streets to Liberty Street for reported vandalism done to city and private property.
The vandalism consisted of torn out trees, destroyed Halloween decorations, smashed pumpkins and damaged lights poles, the release said.
Oswego Police Captain Damian Waters said the two arrests were made following a thorough review of city downtown footage, provided community security video and multiple area interviews.
Waters said investigators had determined that the two were visiting friends for the Halloween weekend in the area at the time of the incident.
He said a review of the camera footage showed two individuals dressed as superheroes while committing the criminal acts.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow thanked the police department for its efforts when identifying the individuals allegedly responsible.
“I’m so glad to have identified and located the two individuals responsible for needlessly damaging so much property on Halloween weekend following a night of partying,” Barlow said. “I thank the Oswego Police Department for their focus on this case and hope it sends a message to others that destroying public space and property we’ve worked hard to create and maintain will not be tolerated.”
Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady said the officers and the OPD Criminal Investigations Division did a great job despite not having much initial evidence to go on.
“I would like to commend the first responding officers and members of the Criminal Investigations Division for their diligent efforts that led to arrests in this case,” Cady said. “They were presented with minimal initial information but through multiple interviews and review of hours of security camera footage, they were able to find the suspects.”
Umbarila and Lobasso were released on appearance tickets and are due back in Oswego City Court on Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.