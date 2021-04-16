Tully’s management gives details on future Oswego location

OSWEGO — The popular central New York chain Tully’s Good Times announced this week Oswego will be home to their next location after months of the Port City serving as a frequent stop for their food truck throughout the past year.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced a permantent Tully's Good Times location would be coming to the Port City and replacing a vacant restaurant that has stood empty for more than two years.
“I am excited to announce that Tully’s will be opening at the former Friendly’s location in Oswego,” Barlow said in the Tuesday statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Tully’s to put the site back into productive use. Tully’s will be a wonderful addition to the community, providing quality food in a fun atmosphere.”
The building, which sits prominently on state Route 104, has been vacant since spring of 2019 when Oswego’s Friendly’s location unexpectedly shuttered its doors as a result of a larger corporate decision to close more than 20 locations throughout the state.
Tully’s Good Times Co-Owner David Giamartino told The Palladium-Times in a recent interview the nearly 2,500-square-foot restaurant will be subject to rigorous renovations, but stressed the location will not be a “full-service” Tully’s with wait staff and bar — instead, Oswego will host the restaurant’s first “quick service” concept.
“It's going have a drive-thru, and people can also walk-up to the counter and order like other traditional quick-service locations with seating inside,” Giamartino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.