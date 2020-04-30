FULTON — A Phoenix man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a residence and threatening two people with a pellet gun.
Franklin D. Hill, 37, of Phoenix, is charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and two counts of second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, according to a release from the New York State Police announcing his arrest Tuesday.
According to police, the charges are related to an alleged incident that took place at roughly 8:20 p.m. April 24 on West 11th Street in Granby. The alleged incident was described by police as a “burglary in progress” on the initial call.
After an investigation, police say they determined Hill allegedly forced his way into an apartment through a locked rear door then into an upstairs bedroom where he allegedly threatened a male and female victim with a “pellet handgun.”
When troopers arrived on scene, Hill allegedly fled out a back door but was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
Troopers said Hill was processed at the state police barracks in Fulton and transported to Oswego County Jail for arraignment.
