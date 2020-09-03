WEST MONROE, N.Y. — State police were able to successfully find a West Monroe man who suffered a medical event while lost in the woods searching for the family canine.
Troopers responded to the area of 10 Cusson Drive near the West Amboy Fire Department around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a 67-year-old man lost in a wooded area in the the town of West Monroe. Oswego County E911 operators indicated the missing man was having trouble breathing and running low on his supply of oxygen.
West Amboy firefighters and troopers interviewed a family member who stated the man was lost in the woods while looking for the family dog. The family member told authorities the missing man had his phone, but wasn't sure where he was and that his oxygen tank was running low.
Following a search of the area, troopers were able to locate the man approximately ½ mile from the West Amboy Fire Department.
McFee Ambulance Services also responded to the scene and evaluated the man, who refused further medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.