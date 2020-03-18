GRANBY—State police are investigating the stabbing of a 27-year-old man that occurred in the town of Granby Monday night.
Troopers responded to the Pit Stop gas station at the corner of county Route 3 and county Route 8 in Granby Center following reports of a stabbing. The 27-year-old victim suffered a single stab wound to the abdomen and was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University.
Authorities said at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday the victim drove his pickup truck to the Pit Stop with a trio of friends to purchase beverages. The victim was involved in a verbal exchange with one or two individuals police said were standing around a sedan that was parked at the gas station.
State police said when the victim exited the store, more words were exchanged with the subjects who were around the sedan. Authorities said the victims suffered the stab wound during an ensuing altercation.
The 27-year-old victim is listed in stable condition, according to state police.
Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Fulton at 315-598-2112.
