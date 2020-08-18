REDFIELD, N.Y. – A Central Square man is dead following an apparent drowning in the Salmon River Reservoir, according to state police in Pulaski.
State police reported 29-year-old Mark R. Pellow died as a result of an apparent drowning in the town of Redfield on Aug. 16. Pellow's body was discovered following a nearly 12-hour search after the initial missing person complaint.
Troopers responded to the missing person complaint on county Route 17 in the town of Redfield on Aug. 16 around 6:47 p.m. Authorities met with several individuals who were swimming in the Salmon River Reservoir, and the swimmers told troopers their friend, Pellow, was missing.
State police said an initial search of the area netted no results, and an “extensive organized search consisting of land and water” ultimately located Pellow's body roughly 40 feet from shore in approximately 6 feet of water.
New York State Police were assisted on scene by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Forest Rangers, Oswego County Search & Rescue, Onondaga County Sheriff’s AIR 1 aviation unit, and the Redfield Fire Department.
The Aug. 16 drowning is the second in northern Oswego County in less than a month, after 24-year-old Camillus man Brett Colvin was found dead in the water at Salmon River Falls in the town of Orwell on July 28. State police said Colvin jumped from the top of the 110-foot waterfall and never resurfaced.
