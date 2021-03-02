WEST MONROE — The New York State Police on Tuesday released the name of the man killed during a weekend mobile home fire.
According to police, Jeffrey S. Pitre, Jr., 20, of West Monroe, was the sole victim of the blaze that called more than a dozen fire departments to the scene Saturday morning.
Emergency officials said shortly after 7 a.m on Feb. 27, they received reports of a fully involved structure fire at Lot 94 of the Deer Run Mobile Village, 2284 county Route 37.
Once the fire was extinguished, an investigation found one deceased man inside the charred residence. Officials did not immediately release the name of the deceased man, and no other injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. Police said the mobile home was Pitre’s residence.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Oswego County Cause and Origin Team.
