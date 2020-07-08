Troopers: Hannibal man was lured from residence, attacked with hatchet, robbed

HANNIBAL — Three Hannibal men lured, chased, beat and robbed another man Tuesday, New York State Police allege in an announcement of the arrests.
Corey S. Cardinali, 23, Jeremy E. Hector, 40, and Brian M. Sandler, 46, all of Hannibal, are all charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, after an alleged incident in the dark Tuesday morning hours that police say consisted of tricking then assaulting a mutual acquaintance of the three men.
The three defendants used the cell phone of a third party to deceive the victim, a 39-year-old Hannibal man, according to police. Cardinali, Hector and Sandler allegedly convinced the victim to leave his house at 3 a.m. with the victim believing he was going to meet a female friend.
The victim exited his residence and walked down the road a short distance, police say, when the defendants allegedly attacked him. The victim tried to flee, but the three men were able to catch him. They then allegedly began to beat the victim before “striking him in the chest with a hatchet,” according to police. The defendants then allegedly stole $240 off the victim.
The alleged victim’s wounds were “serious” but not life threatening, troopers told The Palladium-Times. The alleged victim was treated with stitches and then released.
Cardinali, Hector and Sandler were all remanded to the Oswego County Jail: Cardinali and Hector on $2,500 cash and $5,000 bond, and Sandler on $2,000 cash and $4,000 bond.
According to police, the charge of first-degree robbery implicitly contains the charge for alleged use of a hatchet; first-degree robbery is charged when a victim is injured in the course of the crime.
