Troopers: Don’t fall for online mask scams

NORTH SYRACUSE — The New York State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for fraudulent social media ads in the central New York area selling custom made COVID-19 facemasks via the internet.
State police Troop D, which serves Oswego County, announced over the weekend they have received numerous reports of orders placed for custom facemasks via the internet in which payment is rendered, but the product ordered is never delivered as agreed.
Attempts by customers to follow up with the seller have been met with no response, and the seller, then blocking the account of the customer from further communication, according to police.
The alleged scammer is reported to use the Facebook name “Ana Banana” and will post pictures of face maks and fabric (see at right) to entice customers.
If you or someone you know has placed an order online for a facemask or made payment for a mask and feel as though you have been the victim of fraud; troopers want to speak with you.
Police urge anyone with information to call 315-366-6000, in reference to the ongoing investigation by Trooper Schug (case#9539453) SP North Syracuse.
Fake coupons are also circulating on Facebook, suggesting that stores like Trader Joe’s and Walmart are giving away $250 worth of groceries to shoppers due to the pandemic. By posting fake coupons online, scammers can gather traffic to a website, upload malware to your device, or steal your personal information or even money.
according to Katherine R. Hutt, national spokesperson for the International Association of Better Business Bureaus, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.