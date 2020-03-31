Troopers arrest Oswego man for parking lot stabbing

GRANBY — State troopers have charged a 27-year-old Oswego man with multiple felonies for his alleged involvement in a parking lot stabbing at a Granby convenience store earlier this month.
New York State Police announced Monday the arrest of Keith E. Chetney, saying the 27-year-old stabbed another 27-year-old man in the parking lot of the Granby Pit Stop gas station the night of March 16. Chetney is charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.
Authorities allege Chetney stabbed the victim in the parking lot of the Pit Stop gas station at the corner of county Route 3 and county Route 8 in Granby Center around 8:30 p.m. on March 16. Police called the incident a “two guys talking smack-type thing.”
State police said the victim suffered a single stab wound to the abdomen following a seemingly random altercation.
Troopers said the victim drove his pickup truck to the Pit Stop with a trio of friends to purchase beverages, and on the way into the store was involved in a verbal exchange with one or two individuals who were standing around a sedan parked at the gas station.
State police said more words were exchanged when the victim exited the store, and the verbal altercation turned physical. Authorities say the victim was stabbed in the abdomen during the ensuing physical altercation.
Authorities said Monday the investigation did not indicate Chetney and the alleged victim were acquainted with one another prior to the incident.
The 27-year-old victim was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University following the alleged stabbing and listed in stable condition in the days after incident.
Chetney was charged with first-degree assault due to the nature of the victim’s injuries, authorities said.
An individual is guilty of first-degree assault when utilizing a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument to cause serious physical injury to another person. A conviction on first-degree assault can carry a sentence of five to 25 years.
The third-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge is related to Chetney’s alleged possession of a knife with the intent to use the weapon. The criminal possession of a weapon charge can carry up to seven years in prison.
State police in the days following the incident asked the public for assistance in identifying an individual captured on store surveillance cameras, and this week after the arrest thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation. A photo of a man alleged to be Chetney was widely circulated online by state police.
Officials Monday said Chetney was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court, and held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Information on his status regarding a bail or bond amount was not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.