WEST MONROE — New York State Police say a man has died after a snowmobile crash over the weekend.
Antonio M. Curtis, 23, of Oneida, was pronounced dead Friday night at Upstate University Hospital, according to police, after an accident in the area of Depot Road and state Route 49 in the town of West Monroe.
According to officials, troopers responded at 9:38 p.m. Dec. 18 to a reported incident and found Curtis and another man, Justin L. Digregorio, 20, of Clay, at the scene.
Police say their investigation revealed Digregorio and Curtis were traveling together on the trails when, at one point, Digregorio “noticed a tree across the trail and attempted to turn his snowmobile to avoid it.”
He was unable to avoid the tree, police said, and the impact knocked Digregorio to the ground. He would later be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
When he looked back, according to the police report, Digregorio saw Curtis lying in the trail “not breathing” and Digregorio then contacted 911 and started CPR. Police said the two knew each other and described them as friends.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
