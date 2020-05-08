PALERMO — Three men were arrested this week on felony charges following an alleged armed robbery outside a home in the town of Palermo that police say included the theft of a vehicle.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 27-year-old Keith Chetney, 22-year-old Zachary Bentley and 25-year-old Robert O’Connor, who authorities allege held a victim at gunpoint and stole personal property, including a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro. Authorities charged each of the men with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, and third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.
Deputies said the alleged robbery occurred outside a Palermo home in the driveway area around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Authorities said the victim was held at gunpoint with a shotgun while the trio stole his personal property, including the 2012 Camaro.
The three men were arrested in three separate locations following what deputies called “an extensive investigation into the incident.”
Chetney was apprehended the same day of the incident in the area nearby the alleged robbery in Palermo. O’Connor and Bentley were each arrested in separate locations the next day, May 7. O’Connor was taken into custody in the city of Fulton, and Bentley was apprehended in the town of Volney.
Authorities said the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro was located and recovered in the village of Baldwinsville several hours after the robbery. The shotgun was recovered in the evening hours of May 7 in a separate location, not in the possession of the defendants.
Chetney and Bentley, according to previous reporting from The Palladium-Times, have each faced serious criminal charges in recent years. State police arrested Chetney in March on charges of first-degree assault, a class B felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, following an alleged stabbing that occurred in the parking lot of a Granby convenience store.
Bentley was arrested in March 2019 after fleeing Fulton police officers during an attempted traffic stop in the city of Fulton. Police at the time said a handgun was found near the traffic stop, but Bentley evaded police after a brief vehicle pursuit and a foot chase. Bentley was later located roughly 19 hours later in the town of Scriba and held on a parole violation warrant.
Each of the defendants were arraigned May 7 in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted in the investigation by the New York State Police, Baldwinsville Police Department, Fulton Police Department and the Oswego City Police Department.
Authorities said the incident is still under investigation.
