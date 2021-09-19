OSWEGO — Two adults and a 17-year-old were arrested following a fight last week after an Oswego High School football win over Phoenix.
The Oswego Police Department (OPD) on Friday announced the arrests of 36-year-old Nicole Rivera, 35-year-old Jenny Rivera and an unnamed juvenile, all of Oswego. The three arrests stemmed from the Sept. 10 altercation at Oswego High School (OHS), which was reported to police a little after 9:30 p.m. as "several individuals fighting outside of the football field," according to OPD.
Authorities said when police arrived the fight was not in progress, but officers conducted an investigation and made arrests of those who were involved.
OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III, in a note to parents, said approximately 20 individuals, including students and individuals from the community, were engaged in the fight, which was related to a prior incident at OHS that also resulted in criminal charges. Calvin said the safety of staff, students and visitors is the district's top priority, and noted additional security measures and staffing would be in place for future events.
"In no uncertain terms, please know these events are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Oswego City School District’s values," Calvin said. "Disciplinary action, in accordance with the law and as outlined in our student code of conduct, will be taken against all involved.
The superintendent also encouraged parents to supervise students attending athletic contests in the future.
Calvin thanked OPD and Oswego city officials for their assistance and partnership in his note to parents.
As a result of the incident, Nicole Rivera, 36, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child misdemeanor, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. All three charges are class A misdemeanors. Police allege Nicole Rivera was engaged in a fight, with several individuals in the presence of people aged 17 and younger, and brandished a knife.
Jenny Rivera, 35, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Police allege Jenny Rivera engaged in the altercation in the presence of juveniles and created a risk of physical injury.
The unnamed 17-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct. Police allege the individual engaged in a physical altercation and caused "annoyance and alarm to bystanders."
All three individuals were released on appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on Sept. 23 at 9:30 a.m.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120.
